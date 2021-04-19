GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. GrainCorp has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

