$842.18 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post $842.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $852.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $830.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 1,936,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,798. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $26.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

