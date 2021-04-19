Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce sales of $70.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the lowest is $69.70 million. Clarus posted sales of $53.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $282.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $289.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $302.50 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $322.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLAR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 97,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,107. The stock has a market cap of $555.82 million, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Clarus has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.