Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce $113.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.40 million and the highest is $115.64 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $112.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $478.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.52 million to $481.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $504.81 million, with estimates ranging from $499.08 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.25. 137,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

