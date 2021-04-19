Rupee 24-Hour Volume Hits $42.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rupee has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $60,919.87 and approximately $42.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00057617 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 95.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,892,250 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RUPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.