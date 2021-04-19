Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.66

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNGBY shares. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DNB Markets raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.5226 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

About Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

