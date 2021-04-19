Short Interest in Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Decreases By 27.1%

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GKIT remained flat at $$0.03 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,660. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Greenkraft has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Get Greenkraft alerts:

Greenkraft Company Profile

Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greenkraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenkraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.