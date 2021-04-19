Short Interest in Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Decreases By 27.1%

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GKIT remained flat at $$0.03 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,660. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Greenkraft has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
Greenkraft Company Profile
