Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Drops By 28.0%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 590,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRRF shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

