DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Update

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$42.94 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $86.76.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

