Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.48. 61,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.