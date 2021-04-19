$168.97 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce sales of $168.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.90 million and the lowest is $168.50 million. MongoDB reported sales of $130.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $758.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $764.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $965.86 million, with estimates ranging from $917.91 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $14.93 on Wednesday, hitting $300.92. 688,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,563. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $147.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.98.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $141,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,985,288. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in MongoDB by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.