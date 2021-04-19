DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches Market Cap of $68.51 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $68.51 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $66.13 or 0.00118269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00277613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004399 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00667542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,896.25 or 0.99966960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.11 or 0.00880108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,414 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,053 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

