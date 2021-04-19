Brokerages Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will announce sales of $740,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570,000.00 and the highest is $910,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $24.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $89.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.23 million, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $26.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liminal BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 614,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,295. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

