Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Announce -$0.82 EPS

Brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($1.01). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 182.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

GH traded down $5.58 on Monday, reaching $152.92. The company had a trading volume of 571,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,464. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.83. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $87,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $839,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,560,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,057,201 shares of company stock worth $168,464,171 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

