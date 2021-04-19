Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 6,440 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 59,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $102.81. 295,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,873,499. The company has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

