Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.10

Shares of Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 26830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bolloré Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

