Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.03

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 5908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

