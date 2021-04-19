Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.89

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 311405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Several research analysts have commented on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.9285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

