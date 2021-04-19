Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.89

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 311405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.
Several research analysts have commented on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.9285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.
About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
