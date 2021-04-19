Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.70

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 2315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Several brokerages have commented on SMSMY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

