Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Ocado Group stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,422. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

