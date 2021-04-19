Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MRRCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. 8,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,627. Wayland Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.
Wayland Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.