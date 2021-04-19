Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRRCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. 8,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,627. Wayland Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.

Wayland Group Company Profile

Wayland Group Corp. produces and sells medical and non-medical cannabis for cannabis patients and consumers in Canada and internationally. It offers a range of CBD, balanced, and THC strains under the Kiwi, Northern Harvest, High Tide, Lost at Seed, Solara C, Rare Dankness, and Maricann names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

