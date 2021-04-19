PreVu, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PreVu, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS PRVU remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Monday. PreVu has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About PreVu

PreVu, Inc retails leather accessories, outerwear, and apparel through stores in the United States. Its products include men's and women's fashion leather jackets, handbags, and other accessories. The company offers its products under various trade names, brand names, trademarks, and service marks, including M.

