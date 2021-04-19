MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $12.40 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $132.96 million and approximately $127,400.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.40 or 0.00022128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.13 or 0.00541035 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.39 or 0.03602441 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,723,871 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

