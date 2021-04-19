Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce $26.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.12 million to $28.55 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $18.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $111.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.55 million to $120.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $117.40 million, with estimates ranging from $110.51 million to $124.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBDC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 115,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,902. The company has a market cap of $494.97 million, a P/E ratio of -258.25 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 124.59%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

