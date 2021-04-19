Analysts Set Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Target Price at $31.42

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. 46,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,207. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $407.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 2,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.