Rapidz (RPZX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $75,811.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $75,811.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00636731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.15 or 0.06488029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00040925 BTC.

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

