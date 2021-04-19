Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hepion Pharmaceuticals
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.
