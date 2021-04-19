Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.03. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

IDN remained flat at $$8.20 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 302,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,273. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.47 million, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

