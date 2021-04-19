Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $195.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.93.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,812 shares of company stock worth $14,196,453. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.94. The company had a trading volume of 919,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -214.87 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $64.28 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.16.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

