Lambda One Day Volume Tops $20.44 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0831 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $122.89 million and $20.44 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00089819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.02 or 0.00637744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.47 or 0.06465134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00040871 BTC.

LAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

