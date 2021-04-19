Comparing HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HighPeak Energy and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 0 3 6 0 2.67

Fisker has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 112.88%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Risk and Volatility

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -5.71% -0.12% Fisker N/A 26.40% 0.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy N/A N/A $3.79 million N/A N/A Fisker N/A N/A $8.81 million N/A N/A

Summary

Fisker beats HighPeak Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

