mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.68 million and approximately $253,060.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,121.85 or 0.99969232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00035438 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00137197 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000968 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

