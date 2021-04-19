GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001879 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $73.83 million and $18.81 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000960 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003363 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,164,192 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

