The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTG traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.90. 1,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $53.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

