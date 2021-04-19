Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Short Interest Update

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 12,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,653,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,968. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,415.86, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

