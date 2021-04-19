TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock remained flat at $$5.64 on Monday. 84,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,193. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 27,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,855.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 389,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,047.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 202,112 shares of company stock worth $1,145,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

