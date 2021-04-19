BNP Paribas Upgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to “Neutral”

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SZGPY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Baader Bank upgraded Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Salzgitter stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.16. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

