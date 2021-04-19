1World (1WO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, 1World has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $3.92 million and $10,168.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00065797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00089937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.61 or 0.00640287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.01 or 0.06503992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00041142 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.