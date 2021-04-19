HedgeTrade Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $111,333.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $541.99 million and $111,333.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00002760 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003729 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00033883 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001213 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005451 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020372 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

