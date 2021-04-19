Zacks: Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%.

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $937,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 346,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

