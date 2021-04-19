Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

AUTL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 541,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,633. The stock has a market cap of $276.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,859 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

