Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Down 29.1% in March

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OVID. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

OVID traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. 953,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

