MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Short Interest Update

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,610,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 28,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,767. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.28.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MannKind by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.