Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.03. 436,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.00 million, a P/E ratio of -175.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

