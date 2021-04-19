DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

DSRLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $$180.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.59. DiaSorin has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $232.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

