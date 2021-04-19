Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday. Danske raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,847. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.