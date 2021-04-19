Datawallet (DXT) Price Down 61.3% Over Last 7 Days

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Datawallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 61.3% against the US dollar. Datawallet has a market cap of $188,579.52 and $6,326.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00089970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00640268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.69 or 0.06512846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00040827 BTC.

Datawallet is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

