Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,951 shares of company stock valued at $331,843 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,556,000 after buying an additional 735,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after buying an additional 1,475,727 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after buying an additional 534,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 919,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. 458,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

