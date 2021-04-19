Datamine FLUX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,360.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001628 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $490,966.07 and $5,360.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00274626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.98 or 0.00673954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,977.01 or 0.99808662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.14 or 0.00868584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 537,799 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

