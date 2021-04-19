AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVRO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AVRO traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.26. 358,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,989. The stock has a market cap of $427.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 870,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

